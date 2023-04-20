Jonathan Majors is headed for court on May 8 for his domestic violence case. A new report from Variety states multiple victims of abuse by Majors are now cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office following the actor’s March arrest.

The news of more victims coming to speak against Majors follows being dropped by his public relations and management firms earlier this week.

The troubles for Majors began on March 25 when Majors was arrested in the Chelsea neighborhood for strangulation, assault and harassment. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, stated she is “confident that he will be fully exonerated.” Chaudhry’s husband is currently working for Majors in crisis management.

In addition to his firms, Majors will be replaced in numerous films and campaigns. It was noted Majors will step down from the Gotham Film and Media Institute and Sidney Poitier Intitiative. Other projects that may be in jeopardy are Avengers movies, which would be a $20 million per film venture, projects with Will Smith and Spike Lee, a role as Dennis Rodman, and a collaborative effort with Disney, which the company planned to push Majors as a Best Actor candidate.