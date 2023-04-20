While it’s no stranger that Offset always “Puts It On” when it comes to his fashion choices, over the weekend, he went viral for his Rolling Loud Performance. The high-energy performance dunned several unforgettable moments, including a tribute to the late and great Takeoff, a homage of graphics highlighting Offset’s growth over the years, and a preview of new music.

Not only were those moments super special, but his outfit choice for the performance was also exceptional. In a striking custom look by Bryan Hearns, Offset decided to perform in the first headlining show in Thailand, wearing a remake of Micheal Jackson’s 1990 look when he visited the White House.

He paired this look up with Some BALENCIAGA shades and Prada combat boots.

Advertisement

Offset and his creative director SheShe creatively and fashionably directed this look.