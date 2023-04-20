A 13-year-old Ohio boy died after participating in a TikTok challenge that promotes ingesting a substantial amount of Benadryl.

The teen, Jacob Stevens, was doing the TikTok challenge with his friends at home when he took the amount that led to an overdose.

According to WSYX-Columbus, the challenge is to take between 12 and 14 pills, which should lead to a hallucination. Stevens instead died after being on a ventilator for a week.

“I’m going to do anything I can to make sure another child doesn’t go through it,” Jacob’s grandmother, Dianna Stevens, said while sharing a picture.

Jacob’s friends filmed the challenge and stopped when his body started seizing.

Jacob’s family is warning other parents and asking lawmakers to place an age restriction on buying over-the-counter medicine.