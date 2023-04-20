Could R. Kelly have his conviction and sentence overturned in his New York sex crimes case? That’s what his attempt is. According to TMZ, R. Kelly has filed an appeal for his NY case.

R. Kelly was found guilty on nine federal accounts, including a RICO, for sex crimes and human trafficking. In legal docs, Kelly’s legal team states the government did not meet the burden of proof, even though the jury reached a conviction. That jury is also under scrutiny by the legal team, along with the evidence presented against the singer.

The jury allegedly prejudged the singer guilty, with two having seen Surviving R. Kelly, which should not have allowed them to take part.

Additional arguments by Kelly’s team include that the alleged underage girls in the case were 18 years old during sexual relationships. For those that may not have been, Kelly’s team states the singer was misled.

The team notes additional details like sexual preferences, and more were irrelevant to the crimes while also stating witnesses were inadequate in providing information against him.

Kelly’s team is seeking a reverse of convictions or a new trial.