The Memphis Grizzlies got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, winning 103-93. Throughout the game, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks would troll Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. In the postgame, Brooks would call James “old” and continue the diss toward the league’s top star.

“I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

Bron didn’t give Brooks 40, but he did drop 28 points and 12 rebounds. That doesn’t stop Brooks from talking.

“He’s not at the same level that he was when he was on Cleveland winning championships, Miami,” Brooks said. “I wish I got to see that. It would have been a harder task, but I’m playing with what I’ve got. Just wear and tear on him throughout a seven-game series and see if he can take it. See if he wants to play the one-on-one battle or if he wants to be out on the sidelines shooting the basketball.”

Game 3 is on Saturday, coming to you live from Los Angeles.