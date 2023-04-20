Taxstone’s Sentencing for Manslaughter Charge Delayed Until Next Month

Several reports have confirmed that the sentencing date for podcast pioneer Daryl Campbell aka Taxstone, in his manslaughter conviction, has been pushed back until May.

His convictions from the 2016 Irving Plaza shooting that resulted in the death of Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter were downgraded from second-degree murder and attempted murder to manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Taxstone has remained behind bars after his January 17, 2017, arrest for the May 2016 shooting.

The sentencing date has been moved from April 19, 2023, to May 25, 2023.