It’s a wrap on the romance between Yung Miami and Diddy. The City Girls rapper is the subject of a new feature in The Cut, where she details the conclusion of her romance with the Bad Boy mogul. Speaking on the relationship, she says, “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single.”

Going in deeper, Miami said, “That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f–king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

You can read the full feature below.

