Yung Miami on Golden Showers and ‘Pee Diddy’: ‘I Never Said He Was the One I Did That With’

Yung Miami and Diddy are a wrap. But she is pulling the curtain back on some of their romantic situations, specifically the golden shower fiasco that took over the timeline and had Twitter users dub the Bad Boy mogul Pee Diddy.

In case you missed it, on an episode of Caresha Please with guest star Trina, Yung Miami revealed that she likes golden showers. “I don’t know, it just do something to me,” Miami said, leading many to believe that was a practice between her and Diddy.

In an interview with The Cut, Yung Miami provides a bit of clarification.

“I never said he was the one I did that with,” she said. “Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences. Some people get sh-tted on. Some people live life on the edge, some people boring as f-ck. I watch a lot of porn, b-tches get peed on. If we grown and we in the house just chilling and want to talk about sex, what’s wrong with that?”

