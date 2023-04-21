DaBaby Says He ‘Absolutely’ Wants to Collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion Again

DaBaby is hoping to bring his friendship and working relationship back with Megan Thee Stallion. TMZ caught up with the rapper as he was in Beverly Hills and revealed he was open to getting back on track with Thee Stallion.

“Absolutely, Meg,” DaBaby said. “We are cooler than a fan.”

As far as Tory Lanez, DaBaby said it’s hard to speak with him these days.

DaBaby also revealed that new music would be coming at the end of the month.

DaBaby being back cool with Megan Thee Stallion would be a long way from this. You can hear it from DaBaby below.