Following a bizarre incident that occurred on a flight this week in which he allegedly exposed himself, hip-hop artist Desiigner says that he is taking some time to focus on his mental health and will be checking into a mental health treatment facility.

While details are still fuzzy, it appears that the “Panda” artist exposed himself on an international flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis and seemed to have been reprimanded by a flight attendant on the plane who alerted authorities in Minneapolis. Police were waiting for the artist when his plane landed and it appears that he was released without being held.

However, he did post to Instagram on Thursday. In the post, he appeared to acknowledge his struggle with mental health as well as noting that a medication prescribed to him in Asia may have caused a chemical imbalance. He wrote:

“For the past few months I have not been ok, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” the statement begins. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and my obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself, please get help.”

Desiigner had originally been in Thailand as part of the Rolling Loud event series in the country that was held last weekend where he joined Cardi B, Travis Scott, and others. He also had reportedly performed at a venue in Tokyo.

No further updates have been provided on any of his social media accounts as of Friday.