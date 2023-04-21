Legendary producer Keith Shocklee, one of the original members of Public Enemy and the Bomb Squad debuted his skills as this week’s star DJ at Starchild Rooftop in NYC. The veteran musician proved he still has what it takes on the one’s and two’s playing hit after hit—several of which he produced himself.

As guests danced to ‘Looking At The Front Door’ and other golden era classics, Shocklee blended each hit with longtime-friend Kid from Kid N Play making an appearance. Contributing to a monumental era in hip hop creating a timeless sound that changed hip hop. From Fight the power, BBD (I Thought It Was Me)?—- to creating soundtracks to classic films like House Party, Juice and Mo’ Money, Shocklee has been stamped as an innovator in hip hop.

Located in the heart of Times Square at the top of the boutique-style Civilian Hotel, Starchild Rooftop boasts stunning 360 degree views of New York City. Controlling the helm at the rooftop, Stevie Guttman curates a Wednesday night reminiscent of the late 90’s club scene. Starchild Rooftop and Rock and Soul Records Presents meshes the flavor from Rock and Soul Records with the luxury of NYC nightlife. Founded in 1975, Rock and Soul DJ Equipment and Records is one of the oldest DJ shops in the world. They’ve worked with industry pioneers like Grandmaster Caz, Grandmaster Flash, Kool Herc, DJ Red Alert, Grand Wizard Theodore, Tony Touch, DJ Skribble to name a few. Now their mission is to curate a room highlighting industry legends atop the swankiest new rooftop in NYC.

From handcrafted cocktails—including shareable cocktails and a variety of espresso martinis, Starchild Rooftop boasts two outdoor patios and a retractable rooftop that can become a fully open-air space with panoramic views of the New York skyline.

Starchild Rooftop in NYC

Jason Greenspan Photography

Open seven nights a week, Starchild is Hell’s Kitchen’s newest hotspot for corporate and intimate events. Don’t miss the classic weekly Wednesday night “Rock and Soul Records Rooftop Sessions” from 6:30-9:30pm. Enjoy a cool crowd and party under the stars.



