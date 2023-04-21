New York rap legend, Lloyd Banks, shares his highly anticipated studio album The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain today. With features from Method Man, Vado, 38 Spesh, Tony Yayo, Dave East, and Cormega, and production from Cartune Beats, George Getson, and more, Banks yet again delivers an instant hip hop classic across 16 records. The album is accompanied by a music video for “Invisible” – watch here.

On COTI3, Banks shows his growth as a person and artist. Records like “Cliffhanger” and “Opened Gates” speak on success, self awareness, and change. On “Voices” he acknowledges his vulnerability while overcoming negativity. “Showers” and “Daddy’s Little Girl” bring bright spots to the project sharing the emotions of fatherhood. Earlier this year he shared two early records from this album with “Movie Scenes” and “101 Razors” featuring Method Man – watch that music video here. The album artwork is symbolic of growth showing an older version of his son on the cover, while the images of Banks in broken glass describe the pain he raps about.