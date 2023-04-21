Don’t Try This At Home, the highly anticipated new album by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has been released through Never Broke Again / Motown Records.NBA Youngboy is currently just one song away from reaching the milestone of 100 Hot 100 charting hits. He will accomplish this feat as the youngest artist in history.

Along with the newly released singles “RearView” with Mariah the Scientist and “WTF” with Nicki Minaj, the album also features Post Malone and The Kid LAROI. NBA YoungBoy is one of the most streamed musicians in the world with more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified titles, including three platinum or double platinum albums. Don’t Try This At Home is his sixth full-length studio album, expanding his discography.

The 33-track album shows him at the top of his game, expertly using his off-kilter distinctive flow while diving in and out of biting lines and irresistible melodies.

Advertisement

You can tap into the album below.