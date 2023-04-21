In the brand-new video for “Lock In,” which is included on the deluxe edition of the popular Cottonwood 2 album and landed at #1 on Spotify’s Top Album Chart, NLE Choppa raps over a menacing beat while taking to the streets of London.

The album’s nine brand-new tracks include a remix of the internet sensation “Slut Me Out” with rapper Sexyy Red from St. Louis. The global song topped TikTok’s music chart and most recently debuted in the US Spotify Top 10.

You can see the new video below.

Advertisement