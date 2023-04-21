Post Malone has surpassed the previous mark for “most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist.” Post now has eight RIAA diamond-certified records, shattering Bruno Mars’ previous record of six (Circles, Better Now, I Fall Apart), which he previously held. With “Sunflower” (with Swae Lee), Post is also tied for “the highest platinum-certified single of all time,” resting at 17x platinum.

Post has launched The Diamond Collection, a compilation that will be released this Friday, April 21, 2023, to commemorate this accomplishment. It includes all of his diamond-certified singles as well as his most recent record, “Chemical,” the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, which is one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.

You can see the full tracklisting for The Diamond Collection below.

1. White Iverson

2. Congratulations (feat. Quavo)

3. I Fall Apart

4. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

5. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

6. Better Now

7. Sunflower (with Swae Lee)

8. Circles

9. Chemical