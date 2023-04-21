Hitting the field to put numbers on the board for a few good causes, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum hip-hop superstar Quavo and the Legends brand join forces again for the fifth annual Huncho Day celebrity charity football game on Saturday April 29, 2023 at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, GA.

In addition, Quavo has just launched this 501(c)3 in memory of his nephew and longtime musical brother the late Takeoff. All contributions and proceeds of Huncho Day will benefit the Rocket Foundation, a newly established charitable organization centered on violence prevention. The Rocket Foundation celebrates the life and legacy of Kirsnick Khari Ball (“Takeoff”) by leading, convening, and investing in violence prevention initiatives in Atlanta and across the country.

To celebrate the reveal of The Rocket Foundation, Quavo released a limited-edition Forever Takeoff Hoodie available HERE.

This year, Team Huncho helmed by Captain Quavo competes against Team Ramsey led by Captain Jalen Ramsey for the Huncho Day trophy!

Representing the NFL of today and yesterday, music, and video games, the players include Jalen Ramsey, host Ronnie2K, Gucci Mane, D’Andre Swift, Patrick Surtain, Zion Clark, Xavier McKinney, Marlon Humphrey, Bradley Chubb, 2Chainz, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Taylor Rooks, and Kyle Pitts to name a few.

Moreover, sponsors such as Morgan & Morgan, Walmart, YOR Water, Incrediwear, and QC Sports brought Huncho Day to life this year.