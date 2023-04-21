“Queen sh*t b*tch!” Queen Key is one of the hardest female rappers to come out of Chicago, and now she continues to bless her fans with new music. Today, the Eat My Pussy artist returns with her new project titled Surviving Queen Key, a six-track project that speaks to her current state of mind and where she is with her rap career.

Spearheaded by lead singles “Guns & Butter” and “Hell Woods,” Surviving Queen Key serves as Queen Key’s first independent release, after previously being managed under G Herbo’s Machine Entertainment Group imprint. The project title is directly inspired by a recent experience, where one of her friends decided to take to social media to express his frustrations.

Queen Key explains, “At the end of his post, he’s like, ‘Surviving Queen Key.’ When I heard that, you know that got a little ring to it. I like that. Fuck you mean? Exactly, Surviving Queen Key. Period. But I took the high road, I’m the bigger person about it. It’s a project now. That’s really for anybody, who acts like they gotta survive a bitch. You either survive or you’re dead.”

She adds, “Beyond the irritating ass people who inspired it, it’s also real life. It’s me having to survive Queen Key too, shit. It’s where I’m at right now in my career. 5 new songs to speak to my fans, let motherfuckers know how I feel.”

Additionally, Queen Key released her new visual for “Never Cry,” featuring her three babies. She also has been consistently releasing her vlogs titled Key +3.