Four Lions players, including 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, were among five players league-wide to be suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy after an investigation by the league. Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore have been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, as was Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney. According to the NFL, they can reapply for reinstatement after one year, although Detroit announced that its two players have been released.

Additionally, Detroit’s Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams will miss the Lions’ first six games of the upcoming season. They were suspended for placing wagers on non-NFL games from an NFL team facility, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

The NFL noted in its announcement that it uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that the players’ betting compromised any game.



“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Advertisement

The Commanders also released a statement saying they had been made aware of Toney’s suspension.

“We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions,” the team said. “All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office.