Kenny Muney is here to make sure Young Dolph’s legacy lives on. As a member of Dolph’s PRE label, the Memphis native arrives with his own unique flow, braggadocious bars, and of course, unmatched hustle to always get money.

The rising star is currently opening for Key Glock on his 2023 Glockoma Tour, selling out shows all around the country. As the opener, Kenny Muney sets the mood for the rest of the evening to follow — in perfect timing with the release of his newest project titled Blue Muney.

A fan favorite remains “Big Muney Sh*t,” the closing track on Blue Muney which he describes as “the hardest album in the world.” The track was recorded in Los Angeles, where Kenny states “he got his start.”

Speaking on the record, Kenny states, “When I made that, it was a movie. It’s how I was feeling, I was on straight big money shit. I’m not on no regular shit, no little money shit. I’m on straight Big Muney shit, it’s a movie.”

The song’s official music video is quickly approaching a million views, only three months after its release. The visual was shot in Atlanta, seeing Kenny throwing money from the top of his car and in the strip club in Atlanta, while Key Glock makes his appearance.

In fact, Kenny has been throwing a rack every time he performs the record on tour, totalling to over $33K for the whole tour as he gives back to his fans.