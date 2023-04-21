At the Berklee College of Music’s 2023 commencement ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m. at Boston University’s Agganis Arena, three musicians will be awarded honorary degrees. Usher, who has won eight Grammy Awards, Roberta Flack, who has won four Grammy Awards, and Sona Jorbarteh, one of the best Kora musicians in the world, will all be given honorary doctorates in music. Everyone will have the chance to speak to the graduating class of 2023.

The reception and concert at Agganis Arena on Friday, May 12, will kick off the commencement celebrations. Over 200 graduate students from around the world will perform at the performance as vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, arrangers, and track producers, paying musical homage to each of the honorees.

The recipients of honorary doctorates this year will be honored for their significant contributions to the fields of music and philanthropy. Duke Ellington (the first, in 1971), Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones ’51, Celine Dion, B.B. King, Joni Mitchell, Chaka Khan, esperanza spalding B.M. ’05, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Ringo Starr, Gloria Estefan, and John Legend are just a few of the alumni who have received awards from the college.

