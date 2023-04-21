Vic Mensa has just dropped “$WISH,” his second big hit of the year, via Roc Nation. The song, which reunites Vic with longtime friends Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy, is a brash banger in which the three MCs trade ever-more-detailed boasts about their individual accomplishments.

“$WISH came from a writing camp me & Chance did in LA working on a bunch of music together,” states Vic, “it was really just a fun, spontaneous vibe. Me & Bongo were freestyling and then Chance said he had a line so I just recorded him putting his verse together. G-Eazy is one of my best friends in the industry and someone I’ve known for probably 12 years, so it just all made sense.”

The song is the follow-up to “Strawberry Louis Vuitton (feat. Thundercat and Maeta),” which was released in January. It is a deep love ballad that was followed by an incredible music video in which Mensa played the song while skydiving in a replica Virgil Abloh suit.

