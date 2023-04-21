E-40, a multi-platinum artist, debuted “Front Row 40,” a new song and a music video to accompany it. The song arrived just ahead of E-40 sitting courtside for Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings series.

In the recently released song, E-40 refers to himself as “Floor Seats Earl” as a tribute to his birth name Earl Stevens and brags about having front-row seats at games for the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, and Golden State Warriors. He raps about his well-chosen attire and compares himself to ardent New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers supporters Jack Nicholson and Spike Lee.

E-40 and his wife take over the Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors’ home arena, in the Jae Synth-directed video as they sit courtside. A montage of clips showing E-40 conversing with JAY-Z, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Too $hort, 2Chainz, and others at various Warriors games throughout the years is also incorporated into the video.

You can see the new song and video below.