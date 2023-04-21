In a special episode of The Message celebrating Arab American Heritage Month, rapper French Montana joins Ebro in-studio on Apple Music 1 to discuss the lessons he learned immigrating to the US from Morocco as a teen, how he honors Ramadan, philanthropy, his upcoming documentary executive produced by Drake, and more.

Speaking on coming from the African nation of Morocco as a young teen, the Bad Boy feature artists said, “Everybody’s dream is to come to the United States. I remember when my aunt was getting me dressed to go to the airport, she was like, “You’re getting dressed like you going to America.” I was like, “I am.” She was like, “You are,” and it was a moment. It’s like hitting the lottery. But when you watch it as a kid, they only show you the skyline and they show you the big buildings and the penthouses and this and that. You thinking you going to heaven, you know what I’m saying? You get here. They sent me to Mott Haven projects into East Tremont Lafontaine by Crotona Park with all the Africans and you just get there and the people downstairs yelling and Spanish people, she hit them with a chair and it was like, “Yo, where am I at? I should’ve stayed in Morocco for this.”

