Last summer, Kentucky rap wunderkind Jack Harlow pulled up to the set of the White Men Can’t Jump reboot, which will star the “First Class” rapper and Migos front man Quavo. The wait is finally over and Hulu has finally released the first trailer of the basketball hustle story that originally starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in 1992.

This hilarious comedy boasts of two streets ballers Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson) and Sidney Deane (Wesley Snipes), who vicariously met when Deane was hustled on the court by Hoyle simply because he was a white boy who could handle the rock.

The star-studded cast that includes Vince Staples, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and the late Lance Reddick, with Kenya Barris as a co-writer on the film and DJ Drama scoring the flick’s soundtrack.

