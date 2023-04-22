Sad news has been confirmed that another member of the drill rap collective the Shortymobb has lost their life to fun violence.

Ronald Nolton aka Lil Ronald was shot and killed in the Windy City less than two months after Cello, another member of Shortymobb was gunned down on the Eastside of Chicago. Nolton was only 14 years old.

With Shortymobb being a staple in the drill rap culture of Chi-Town, news of Lil Ronald’s passing went viral on the internet as pictures of this young juvenile holding guns were posted in the reporting of his death.

Very few details were offered about the shooting, however, TheSource.com will update the story as more details develop.