Hip Hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary and our pioneers who paved the way for the beautiful art that we call Hip Hop are still flourishing and paying homage to their peers. It is also April, the month where one of our late and great legends Biz Markie was born.

Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature paid a visit to one of Brooklyn’s most sought after celebrity tattooist and Black Ink cast member—Spyder at Black Ink Tattoo Studio in Brooklyn. Treach commissioned Spyder to ink a mini portrait in honor of his rap brethren Biz Markie on his chest.

The tattoo idea came in preparation for filming Spyders new Podcast “Ink + Out”, which captures Spyder tattooing his guests while interviewing them about their experiences. In this episode, Treach shares stories about his come up in the industry, his relationship with Tupac, Biz and more. See video above for clip.

Advertisement

Spyder isn’t just a dope tattooist, he also has a background in audio engineering who has worked with French Montana, Nikki Minaj, Ying Yang Twins, Stack Bundles, Math Hoffa, Murda Mook and more.

Treach left the famous tattoo shop with an intricately detailed tribute of Biz Markie on the right side of his chest. To check out Treach’ tatt head to the Ink + Out Instagram page. To checkout more Ink + Out Podcast you can find it on YouTube HERE. To catch up with Spyder head to his IG page @inkbyspyder.