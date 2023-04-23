Last year the judge in singer/actor Tyrese Gibson’s divorce case ordered him to pay $10,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife Samantha Lee. This weekend, Tyrese called on the help of fathers across the nation to show up at his next court date in Atlanta on Tues, April 25th. The ‘Sweet Lady’ Singer is calling the men together for a giant prayer circle to protest Judge Kevin M. Farmer.

On his Instagram page, Tyrese wrote:

WE HAVE A RACIST JUDGE IN ATLANTA WHO CALLED MY EX WIFE AND THE MOTHER OF MY CHILD A BITCH….

We tried to get him thrown off the bench…. They kept him on and not only THAT??

They just put him BACK ON MY CASE….. meet me at the courthouse at 8:30am FATHERS for a PRAYER!!!!!!!! Please tag all BLOGGERS, PRESS AND MEDIA in Atlanta you guys need to file a RULE 22 motion to be in the actual courtroom with your cameras on IG, FB LIVE and or the media in itself…..



Watch the video below.