As Conor MacGregor eloquently put it, Nate Diaz is on a rampage.

Just ten days after the announcement of his fight against Jake Paul, which is slated for August 5th, former UFC fighter Nate Diaz choked a man until he was unconscious in a brawl on the streets of New Orleans.

In a totally separate occasion, but on the same night, Diaz threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor during a live Misfits boxing event in NOLA after being heckled and called a “p*ssy” by the reality TV star.

Both incidents have been caught on camera.