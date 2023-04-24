Serial entrepreneur 50 Cent has signed on to executive produce the upcoming Television series Redemption Ink.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The ‘In da club’ rapper whose real name is Curtis Jackson III – is working on the new unscripted programme via his G-Unit Films & Television production company. According to Deadline, the show, which will follow former gang and hate group members as they get old body art changed into new, non-affiliated designs, is set to be streamed on Hulu.

“While sitting in the chair, (participants) will share their emotional stories with the talented tattoo artists devoted to giving them hope,” a summary reads.

Advertisement

A potential release date has not yet been announced.

Previously, Jackson produced the Starz series Power, which he also appeared in. The series led to spin offs including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

Will you be watching?