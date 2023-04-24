Serial entrepreneur 50 Cent has signed on to executive produce the upcoming Television series Redemption Ink.

The ‘In da club’ rapper whose real name is Curtis Jackson III – is working on the new unscripted programme via his G-Unit Films & Television production company. According to Deadline, the show, which will follow former gang and hate group members as they get old body art changed into new, non-affiliated designs, is set to be streamed on Hulu.

“While sitting in the chair, (participants) will share their emotional stories with the talented tattoo artists devoted to giving them hope,” a summary reads.

A potential release date has not yet been announced.

Previously, Jackson produced the Starz series Power, which he also appeared in. The series led to spin offs including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

