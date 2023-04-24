Afroman has launched his bid for President. The “Because I Got High” rapper submitted the presidential documents to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, April 18.

According to TMZ, Afroman is running under the campaign “Joseph Afroman Foremand for President.” His early campaign notes highlight the national need for the legalization of marijuana.

While he is filing documents to run for Pres with the feds, officers are filing documents against Afroman.

In August 2022, Afroman revealed his Ohio home was subject to a police raid. In response, the officers who conducted the search are now suing him.

According to TMZ, Afroman is being sued by the Ohio deputies after he used footage from their raid to make money. Officers are suing Afroman for the use of videos and pictures for music videos and merchandise.

In the lawsuit, Afroman was not home during the search, but his wife was, and she sprung into action, capturing as much as video as possible. Afroman’s security cameras also assisted in capturing the officer’s actions.

The officers stated Afroman did not have permission and cited that the rapper is exhibiting an invasion of privacy and misappropriation of their likenesses, leading to reputation damage, emotional distress, and more.

Afroman stated in the raid officers took hundreds of dollars from him.

According to TMZ, Afroman counted the money he got back from Adams County Sheriff after the raid, and about $400 was missing.

Now, Afroman is looking for answers because he thinks the money disappeared during its stay in evidence, and he is now ready to sue.

Afroman’s Ohio home was raised in August as the police were allegedly tipped off to guns and drugs.

The “I Got High” rapper’s home was raided by authorities while he was on tour in Chicago. The police were banging on his door with weapons drawn, according to neighbors who warned Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, about the raid before he returned home.

“While I’m out here working and paying taxes the. Adams county sheriff department is at my house kicc-ing in my door and stealing my money,” said the rapper on his IG post. He continued telling a story about the department saying, “The Adams county sheriff department threaten to arrest me for checc-ing up on the case too frequently,” which was referring to him filing a police report for his insurance company after his home was burglarized while he was on tour.

Afroman said, “I [accepted] the fact that the police department is not necessary here to protect and serve me a blacc man in America so I just took my loss and never called bacc. Now here they are kicc-ing in my door looking for weapons of mass destruction and 100,000,000 pounds of weed lol wow Donald Trump calls these investigations witchhunts.”