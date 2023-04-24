Bow Wow has an urgent message to Nelly: “MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO.”

Nelly and Ashanti created a stir this weekend. The once-lovers sparked rumors of reuniting after they were spotted together leaving the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia to fight in Las Vegas.

The two sat together at the fight and were also spotted holding hands as they left. Many on social media want to know, are they back together?

Advertisement

Add Bow Wow to the group that is rooting for the rekindling. Hitting The Shade Room’s comments, Bow Wow had a simple message:

“Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO You like 50 [laughing face emoji]. Sit your old ass down [laughing face emojis] this your queen.”

Ain’t nobody fresher than my muhfuckin’ clique !! pic.twitter.com/Wz22y7GetA — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) April 23, 2023

Nelly and Ashanti seen holding hands at last night's Davis vs. Garcia match 👀https://t.co/0194agkM2q pic.twitter.com/3hBsM5G0hP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 23, 2023

Somebody go check on Irv Gotti.