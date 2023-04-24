‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Dead at 78

Former Dancing With the Stars host Len Goodman has died at age 78. According to Page Six, Goodman died from his battle with Bone cancer.

Speaking with Page Six, Goodman’s agent, Jackie Gill, confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Gill wrote.

She added Goodman was “a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Goodman passed in hospice with his family by his side.

Goodman was a Dancing With The Stars judge through November 2022. He judged Hip-hop culture contestants, including Master P, Nelly, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Kim Kardashian, Lil Kim, Mya, Brandy, Wendy Williams, Romeo, and Vanilla Ice.