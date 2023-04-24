Davido is ready to immerse his fans in the TIMELESS tour. The tour follows the album of the same name and is produced by Live Nation Urban.

International mega star Davido’s fourth studio album, “TIMELESS” via Sony Music U.K./RCA Records, was released on March 31, 2023, and it will continue to break new records for African musicians all over the world. The “TIMELESS” album by the Nigerian superstar received the most number of first-day streams of any African album on Apple Music. Davido’s highest charting album “TIMELESS” officially debuted at #2 on Billboard’s World Music list. All 17 songs on the album have powerfully charted on Billboard’s Afrobeat chart, with three of the songs hitting the top ranks, including “Unavailable” at number eight, “Over Dem” at number ten, and “Feel” at number eleven. Additionally, “TIMELESS” debuted on the UK Albums Chart at position number 10.

The two-week tour, which is taking over the United States this summer, begins on July 1 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., continues via arenas in Houston and Chicago, and ends on July 15 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada. He is performing at every arena on this tour, making it his longest swing through North America.

