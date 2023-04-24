Tucker Carlson wasn’t the only high-profile shake-up in news media. Don Lemon has also been removed from his spot at CNN.
Lemon hit Twitter and stated he was terminated and “stunned.” His full statement is below:
I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talent journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.– Don Lemon
CNN immediately clapped back to his statement, tweeting, “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”
That statement was preceded by the one below:
Recently, Lemon has been riddled with controversy, specifically, recently calling Nikki Haley, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, “past her prime.” Lemon apologized to the 51-year-old candidate.
According to Axios, firing Lemon was a business decision for CNN, adding that he also had issues with co-hosts and had several concerning comments.