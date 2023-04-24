GloRilla finds herself at the center of a lawsuit for alleged copyright infringement. The tracks named are her hits “Tomorrow” and “Tomorrow 2,” the latter featuring Cardi B.

According to Music Business Worldwide, Ivory Paynes, a member of 1990s New Orleans rap group Dog House Posse, is suing because the two singles “misappropriates key protected elements” of Dog House Posse’s 1994 track “Street of Westbank.” Paynes is credited as a writer on the single.

The suit stated GloRilla’s songs contain “unauthorized samples” and also copy “musical arrangements, percussion tracks, synthesized orchestration, including … piano, cello, violin, contrabass, and drum set, and tone and melody.”

In addition to GloRilla, defendants include Antonio Anderson, aka Macaroni Toni, Collective Music Group, Universal Music Group (UMG), Warner Chappell Music, and more.

You can hear “Street of Westbank” below.