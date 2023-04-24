On April 20th, Gumbo Brands made waves with a series of exciting announcements. The day marked the release of their highly anticipated Gumbo Flavored Rap Snacks, which debuted to rave reviews from fans. This launch made Gumbo Brands the first non-rap artist to collaborate. The new flavor was a hit among fans and has been flying off the shelves.

In addition to the launch of their latest snack, Gumbo Brands also hosted a sold-out 4/20 Gumbo Pop-up and live concert in New Jersey, NJ, marking the first-ever 420 market and concert. The event brought out the finest from the tri-state area, with the line to get in wrapped around the block. Inside, vendors showcased various cannabis-infused products and strains, along with much-needed food vendors for the event. Throughout the night, local up-and-coming artists, as well as big names such as Chinese Kitty, Lola Brooke, YTB Fatt, and Tripstar from Moneybagg Yo’s label Breadgang, took the stage. The event also saw appearances from New York’s finest Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, and even Moneybagg Yo himself. At the end of the night, Gumbo Brands gifted a lucky audience member the revered and exclusive Gumbo chain, adding an honorary family member to their ever-expanding family.



But that’s not all – Gumbo Brands also announced their newest partnership with boxing champion Gervonta Davis ahead of his biggest fight yet. Davis, a three-time world champion in two weight classes, faced off against Ryan Garcia on April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Gumbo Brands was thrilled to have partnered with Davis ahead of winning his fight, and looks forward to supporting him in his future endeavors.



Gumbo Brands is cooking up some exciting developments, and supporters can’t wait to see what’s next from this innovative and dynamic company.