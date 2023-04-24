Usher’s Las Vegas residency is the hottest ticket on the planet. Over the weekend, stars Kim Kardashian and Joe Budden made the trek to SIn City to see the R&B superstar.

Kim Kardashian made it to Vegas and was seen in the VIP section of the Usher show, receiving a personal serenade during the show. “Finally made it to see @usher but my girls are mad they aren’t here soooo I just have to come back with them ASAP,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

You can see Kim’s experience below.

At another show were Joe Budden and his girlfriend. After receiving permission from Budden, Usher would serenade his bae with “There Goes My Baby” before returning to Budden and dapping him up.

The uber-successful Usher residency has announced a new set of dates. The R&B legend announced 15 new dates that will take his amazing show through October.

“It’s that time again!” Usher wrote on Twitter. “VEGAS, I’m back! By popular demand, I’ve added 15 NEW shows to my Vegas Residency through October 2023!“

The residency won’t be the only place you can see Usher Lovers & Friends festival will return on May 6, 2023, to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds to celebrate the continued development of the featured genres.

The incredible lineup will feature performances from over 45 artists, including Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Nelly, Pitbull, as well as modern fan favorites Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and many more.

Tickets for the general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and VIP Cabana presale go on sale at www.loversandfriendsfest.com on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 AM PST, and any leftover tickets go on sale to the general public at 2 PM PST on the same day. Payment plans for layaways start at $19.99. Preferential viewing places, charging stations, a designated entry lane at the festival gate, air-conditioned restrooms, and more are all included in VIP packages. There are VIP cabanas with exclusive viewing sections and VIP services, such as meal coupons and some complimentary drinks, accelerated entrance, and more.