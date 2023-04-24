The culture continues to pray for Jamie Foxx following news of his hospitalization. While on hand at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star reveal ceremony, Martin Lawrence gave an update on what he heard about Foxx’s health.

“I hear he is doing better… My prayers go out for him every night, and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person,”

Last week, Jamie Foxx’s daughter revealed that her father had experienced an unforeseen medical issue and had been taken to the hospital. The 55-year-old actor, who stars with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, still receives treatment in a medical facility in Georgia after becoming ill while on set.

PEOPLE mag gave an update:

