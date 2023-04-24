Over the weekend, Metro Boomin performed on the Coachella stage for the second time while completely covered in Chrome Hearts. He was joined by a distinguished cast of new and returning ‘heroes and villains’ to close off night two of the festival.

The Weeknd, Future, Don Toliver, and Offset appeared to the Sahara Tent in full force to sing their Metro-produced finest and latest hits, as well as tracks from the superhero producer’s most recent album and other tunes. A ballad of classics by The Weeknd was performed, including the recently released Metro Boomin-executive produced the song “Double Fantasy (with Future)”. Along with his huge discography, Metro gave listeners access to timeless trap songs like “Ric Flair Drip,” “Bad and Boujee,” “Waves,” “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” and others.

HEROES & VILLAINS, which was released last fall, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums Chart, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, giving him his third consecutive number-one position on each of the aforementioned charts. It also produced over 2.5 billion streams and counting, surpassing 185K in total first-week consumption, which was his biggest seven-day total to date.

