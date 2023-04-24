NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Don’t Try This At Home’ Album Set for Top Five Billboard Debut

Another album, another successful debut for NBA YoungBoy. The rapper’s latest collection of songs, the 33-track I Rest My Case, is set for a top-five debut.

According to HITS Daily Double, YoungBoy will move between 60,000 and 65,000 units in the first week. The album would be the Louisiana legend’s 14th Top 10 Billboard 200 release.

NBA Youngboy 'Don't Try This At Home' on pace to sell 65K first week. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 23, 2023

Don’t Try This At Home, the highly anticipated new album by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has been released through Never Broke Again / Motown Records.NBA Youngboy is currently just one song away from reaching the milestone of 100 Hot 100 charting hits. He will accomplish this feat as the youngest artist in history.

Along with the newly released singles “RearView” with Mariah the Scientist and “WTF” with Nicki Minaj, the album also features Post Malone and The Kid LAROI. NBA YoungBoy is one of the most streamed musicians in the world with more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified titles, including three platinum or double platinum albums. Don’t Try This At Home is his sixth full-length studio album, expanding his discography.

The 33-track album shows him at the top of his game, expertly using his off-kilter distinctive flow while diving in and out of biting lines and irresistible melodies.

You can tap into the album below.