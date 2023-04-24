NBCUniversal will soon be on the hunt for a new CEO as its most recent one, Jeff Shell, has resigned, effective immediately, after an investigation revealed “inappropriate conduct,” specifically a relationship.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said in a statement. “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Shell was named CEO in January 2020, following his run in content creation and more.

Advertisement

via