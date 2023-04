Simone Biles is officially a married woman. Biles is now married to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens. The pair released images on social media over the weekend.

“I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍,” Biles wrote.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens returned.

After meeting in March 2020 via the dating app Raya, the two added marriage to their love story.