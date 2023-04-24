Quavo Teams with Legends Brand to Release New Hoodie Supporting Takeoff’s Rocket Foundation

Quavo is continuing to honor Takeoff. Hitting Instagram, Quavo revealed a new hoodie, in which the proceeds will support TakeOff’s Rocket Foundation.

The new hoodie costs $140 and is created in collaboration with Legends clothing brand.

“STRONGEST LINK IN THE WORLD #OBFIL @legends limited edition Rocket Hoodie,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “All proceeds benefiting The Rocket Foundation. Takeoff Forever.”

Late last month, Quavo released “Honey Bun,” a new song and music video. After releasing his single “Greatness” in February, the QC superstar dropped this song as his second single of the year.

Hitting Instagram, Quavo shared a photo, seemingly recording a music video. Dropping off the title in the caption, Quavo revealed the creation is “#ForTake.”

You can tap into the new single below.