Reunited? Nelly and Ashanti Spark Romance Rumors After Appearing at Vegas Fight Together

Nelly and Ashanti created a stir this weekend. The once-lovers sparked rumors of reuniting after they were spotted together leaving the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia to fight in Las Vegas.

The two sat together at the fight and were also spotted holding hands as they left. Many on social media want to know, are they back together?

In another video, Jermaine Dupri, Usher, and Nelly were seen heading to a nightclub.

Ain’t nobody fresher than my muhfuckin’ clique !! pic.twitter.com/Wz22y7GetA — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) April 23, 2023

Nelly and Ashanti seen holding hands at last night's Davis vs. Garcia match 👀https://t.co/0194agkM2q pic.twitter.com/3hBsM5G0hP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 23, 2023

Somebody go check on Irv Gotti.