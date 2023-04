The Sacramento Kings may be without De’Aaron Fox for Game 5 of their series against the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN, Fox has fractured the tip of his left index finger.

In protection of the broken tip, Fox would need to wear a protective covering over his finger and is currently listed as doubtful.

The NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year averages 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists for this series.

Game 5 is in Sacramento on Wednesday.