It is a wrap for Tucker Carlson’s time at FOX News. In a statement from the network, Carlson and Fox agreed to part ways. He will not receive a parting show.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” FOX said in a statement. “Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Carlson leaves FOX just days after the network reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over 2020 election claims.

Advertisement

Carlson leaves FOX as the highest-rated single host at the company. According to CNN, he was told about his exit on Monday morning. The news comes after he gave former president Donald Trump his first interview after his arraignment in New York.

Carlson’s firing is stated to be a potentnial sign and “hope for a culture change.” Reports state there was a high level of misogyny and sexism in Carlson’s team.