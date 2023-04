Usher wants the Super Bowl stage. The legendary R&B star was tracked down by Access Hollywood, who asked him about potentially headlining a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“I’d be a fool to say no,” Usher said. “Well, I mean, you know, things line up that we would all hope. You know, one day, that moment will happen.”

Usher is currently still making a hell of a run with his residency, which is at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Last month, Usher has officially dropped his first single in three years, “GLU.” The new single is written and produced by Sean Garrett, Lil John, The Avila Brothers, and Usher.

The new single brings the reunion of Usher and L.A. Reid, recapturing the magic of Usher’s classic and Diamond-certified album Confessions. Usher’s untitled ninth studio album will arrive this spring via Larry Jackson’s gamma.

“I’m beyond excited to have Usher now as a part of the gamma. family! He is the last black artist this century to have an album go diamond, which is a massive accomplishment. As exemplified by his hugely successful Vegas residency, it is once again reinforced that he is not only an incredible vocalist and performer, but a true showman at the top of his game. ‘GLU’ showcases his singular vocal talent and timeless appeal,” said Larry Jackson, Co-founder & CEO, gamma.

You can hear the new single below, and be sure to catch Usher at his Las Vegas residency. New dates have just dropped.