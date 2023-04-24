Tamika Scott of Xscape has been in the headlines for the very much talked about reality show SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B. Now, Tamika has released “Tonight” which already debuted at #3 on Apple Music. Her new single features one of rap’s enduring sex symbols, Method Man meshing their signature sounds for a certified smash.

Listen to the track below.

The mezzo-soprano of the legendary, multi-platinum R&B group Xscape, holds many titles, including wife, mother, glam-mother, daughter, sister, songwriter, producer, actress, entertainer, and TV host. Over 450,000 people tuned in to VERZUZ to see Tamika Scott and X-scape battle SWV in May 2021. And the diva also released Table Set, her first cookbook, which add’s author to her resume.

Advertisement

Tamika Scott

Check out the BTS of Tamika’s new single below!