[WATCH] Diddy Performs “Bad Boy For Life” and More with James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in a brand-new episode of “Carpool Karaoke” last night as part of The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s last episodes.

James picks up Diddy and sings some of his biggest tunes during the memorable drive to work. The two talk about Diddy’s path, including his previous aliases and how he ultimately chose the name Love. Speaking of love, James receives a full lesson on how to prepare his wife for a date.

During his time in the car, Diddy and Corden performed Bad Boy classics like “Bad Boy For Life,” “Diddy,” “I’ll Be Missing You,” and “I Need a Girl (Part. 2).” Additionally, the two belted out Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

You can see the full segment below.