Gervonta Davis beat Ryan Garcia in one of the most hyped fights of all time on Saturday night. If you were given a hype speech like Davis received from JAY-Z you may have won the fight too.

Ahead of the seventh round TKO at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tank Davis was the subject of a hype video narrated by JAY-Z.

“Everything in life is for your greatest good,” JAY-Z says. “No matter how difficult it seemed at the time, everything is for your greatest good. Just teaching you discipline so you can receive your blessing.”

You can see the video below.